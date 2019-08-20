Jim Cornette Called Out Over Recent Tweets

Jim Cornette trended on Twitter during Monday afternoon after a series of exchanges with wrestlers and fans led to people accusing him of being sexist. Here are some of the messages that generated the controversy:
Terry Funk has said “I can’t make them believe pro wrestling is real but I can make them believe that I’m real.”
I believe in Terry Funk. I don’t believe in what’s her face.
— Daryl D 🏳️🌈 🌈 (@dlrock1) August 19, 2019
It's amazing how you can be better than Vince Russo in so many things…except being a decent person. And that's baring in mind all the casual racist and homophobic shit Russo has said.
— Vcom7418 (@Vcom7418) August 19, 2019
Is this a scene from a new science-fiction movie about alien spores who come to Earth and grow into cosplay rasslers? https://t.co/lNto6UV1JJ
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 19, 2019
Come on, Satin, just because YOUR wife doesn't rattle the pots & pans around at your house, you can't say that's not the normal place for the average American housewife! That's not sexist, it's just stating facts!
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 19, 2019
Jim Cornette’s way of helping:
-attack popular wrestlers who don’t do things the way it was done down south in the 1980s
-use homophobia & transphobia to dismiss a wrestler’s presence
-use misogyny to dismiss a prominent & successful female wrestler’s opinion on wrestling https://t.co/rRyK78gdQ1
— (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) August 19, 2019