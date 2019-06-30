Jim Cornette Takes Shot At Fyter Fest, News On Future Of The Event

– Wrestling legend Jim Cornette wrote the following regarding AEW’s Fyter Fest event:

Seriously? An amateur "hardcore" match in a kiddie pool and dueling librarians having a "ssshhh' fest in just the first hour, and people are complaining about a potato with a chair? A little memory loss would benefit EVERYBODY who watches @AEWrestling 's "Buy-In" shows. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 30, 2019

– Following the Fyter Fest event, AEW President Tony Khan talked about how the show went. Here is what Khan said courtesy of Bodyslam.net:

“I really liked it. I thought it was really fun. People seemed to have a good time. I think we could do this every year. I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to come back and do this, and Alex [Jebailey] is a great partner.”