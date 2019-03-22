Jim Ross Comments On Possibly Joining All Elite Wrestling

Jim Ross recently appeared ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” and commented on if he’ll join All Elite Wrestling:

“I don’t know. We’re talking, I just haven’t signed anything yet. My people and their people are doing their thing.”

You can check out a few highlights from the interview below:

"The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma. I got a real agent now man! So, they're working on it…" @JRsBBQ explains what he hopes is next in his career. pic.twitter.com/jCbd4emTpn — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) March 21, 2019