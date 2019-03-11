Jim Ross Expected To Join All Elite Wrestling, News On A Potential AEW TV Deal

Jim Ross is leaving WWE soon and likely headed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

On the latest edition of The Jim Ross Report, the legendary broadcaster said he’s leaving WWE once his contract expires on March 29. Ross said he recently spoke with Vince McMahon and they mutually agreed to part ways.

“I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility. I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved,” Ross said.

“You know, I have my critics in WWE as we all do, as people do when you’re there for very long. It’s a very unique community and I have no regrets. The smartest thing I ever did was come to work for Vince McMahon in 1993.”

Ross added that he wants to stay busy and be on the road following the loss of his wife, Jan, who tragically died in a vehicular accident in March 2017.

According to a report by Rajah, Ross is expected to sign a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling that will be worth close to $1 million annually.

Rajah adds, “From my understanding, the deal will run for a guaranteed three years with likely options to extend. With that sort of money involved, it is expected that J.R. will play a key role in AEW operations, in line with previous reports.”

Rajah was also told by their AEW source that the company is very close to reaching a deal for a television show to air on TBS. The source expects an announcement to be made this year, perhaps as early as when the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada on May 25.