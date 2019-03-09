Jim Ross Says There’s No “Dirt” On Why He’s Leaving WWE

Jim Ross is leaving WWE.

On this week’s edition of The Jim Ross Report, the legendary broadcaster said he’s leaving WWE once his contract expires on March 29. Ross said he recently spoke with Vince McMahon and they mutually agreed to part ways.

“I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility. I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved,” Ross said.

“You know, I have my critics in WWE as we all do, as people do when you’re there for very long. It’s a very unique community and I have no regrets. The smartest thing I ever did was come to work for Vince McMahon in 1993.”

Ross added that he wants to stay busy and be on the road following the loss of his wife, Jan, who tragically died in a vehicular accident in March 2017.

On Thursday, Ross took to Instagram to dispel rumors on his departure from WWE.

“Sad to see how some are looking for “dirt” as to why I will no longer be with WWE. WWE and I are parting ways with no animosity,” Ross wrote.

“As I said on my podcast on Westwood One, I can’t thank Vince McMahon enough for how he looked over Jan and me for the last 25+ years. I will be forever grateful. I look forward to the next chapter of my life.”

After parting ways with WWE in late 2013, Ross returned to the company on April 2, 2017, at WrestleMania 33 to provide commentary for the main event No Holds Barred Match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. The day after the show, Ross said in an interview with FOX Sports that he signed a two-year contract with WWE to work on a part-time basis.

Later that year, Ross provided commentary alongside Lita for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. On the January 22, 2018, episode of Raw (officially titled Raw 25 Years), Ross reunited with Jerry “The King” Lawler as part of the announce team that was at the Manhattan Center. On April 8, 2018, Ross called the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff alongside Lawler and Byron Saxton. Ross’s last WWE televised appearance was part of the pre-show panel for the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018.

As for what the future holds, Ross said, “I don’t think I’ll be out of work long.”