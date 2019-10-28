Jinder Mahal Injury Update, How Ken Shamrock Feels About Impact

– Chris Featherstone of FanBuzz.com noted the following about Jinder Mahal’s recovery from injury:

‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ has been away from the ring due to injuring his knee. Mahal had to undergo surgery and is currently recovering. After reaching out to Mahal for a return timeline, he informed me that he will be returning “not until the new year at earliest.”

– Ken Shamrock commented on his run with Impact Wrestling so far: