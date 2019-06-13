John Cena Comments On Possible Future Role With WWE

In an interview with SI.com, John Cena commented on his status with WWE and future:

“Whatever the next step is, that’s essentially what I’m contemplating,” said Cena. “How do I fit in? Where do I fit in? And it makes it extra peculiar now that all these outside opportunities are coming in, but it couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

“I’m not sure what my role is, but I know WWE is my family and, as long as they’ll have me, I’ll never leave. Heck, I’ll go coach in Orlando [at the WWE Performance Center]. It would be so shameful for that experience and performance wisdom to go to no one. Whether I had the opportunity to do Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Or Fast and the Furious, or if I had none of that going on and I just had idle time, I would be having the same conversation with myself. I need to define what my new role is. That’s the conversation I’m having with myself at 42 after performing for 16 years straight.”