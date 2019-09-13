John Cena Lands Big Movie Role, WWE Live Event Postponed

– Director James Gunn revealed on social media that John Cena will be among the cast members of the upcoming “Suicide Squad” movie sequel. While not confirmed, Cena has been rumored to be playing the Peacemaker role.

– A WWE live event that was supposed to take place in Chattanooga, Tennessee tonight has been rescheduled. Due to a water main break, there has been a water service outage in the area. The show has now has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 19th. Tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be honored for the new date or a refund can be issued.