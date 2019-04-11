Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole Makes History, Vampiro Health News

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has given the Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole match a *****1/2 rating and called it “the greatest match in WWE history.” This is the first time Meltzer has ever given a WWE match above a 5 star rating.

– Lucha Underground personality and former WCW star Vampiro posted the following message on Facebook:

“Got some results from the doctor yesterday. Not the best of news. But in my heart I know it’s a fight I am gonna win. I am not worried about anything. I am worried about how I can give more back to everyone who needs support. I Don’t give a f*** about being sick , as me and my doctors have a plan! And I will be fine! Alzheimer’s is bullshit. I am scared about potential Parkinson’s disease because it might f*** up my PlayStation time.”