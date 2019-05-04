Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) and Renee Young Talk About Their Sex Life

Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) and Renee Young recently appeared on the Regular Girls podcast. At one point, the topic of sex was brought up and Moxley started talking to Renee about their situation:

“I think if you get to the point where you’re starting to have to role play and things of that sort there’s an inherent problem.”

“We’re very unserious sarcastic jokey people. If I ever came up to [Renee] and said, ‘Ah, you look so beautiful in the moonlight’ you’d laugh, you’d be like ‘What the f*ck?’”

“Yeah if you came like crawling up to me like a cat in lingerie like a Victoria Secret ad or something and you were like dead serious or something I’d be like ‘What’s going on? What’s happening? I mean, for sure, I’m in, but that’s just not how we operate.”

Moxley added that their moments of passion are usually spontaneous with Renee commenting on how there was one time that she put on lingerie for Moxley only for him to laugh at her.