Jon Moxley Injured, Status Of The WWE Brand Split

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Jon Moxley is dealing with an elbow injury and it could be an infection. Moxley still worked shows over the weekend but did tag matches and he didn’t take any elbow bumps in his singles match against Pentagon Jr.

– Regarding the WWE brand split being re-enforced, Dave Meltzer noted the following:

“I was told hard split after the first week [of October] because the first SmackDown show everyone will be on and then after that its supposed to be a hard split. Look, everything changes based on Vince [McMahon]’s whims.”