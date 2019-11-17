Kairi Sane Leaving WWE Soon?, Latest Update On Aliyah

– According to F4WOnline.com, Kairi Sane’s current WWE contract is set to expire in early 2020 and she is exploring other options. The belief is that Japanese promotion Stardom is interested in Sane and Io Shirai if their WWE deals expire.

When Sane signed a three-year deal with WWE in March 2017, she was reportedly making around $60,000 a year which was less than what she was making in Japan. It’s unknown if she got a raise when she debuted on the main roster.

Dave Meltzer noted the following about the situation:

“I could see her leaving. I don’t know that she’s gonna leave but she’s definitely expressed interest in exploring other options.”

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that Aliyah did not break her nose on this week’s edition of NXT and the angle was planned ahead of time. Aliyah is reportedly having surgery on her nose and the angle was done to explain her absence from events.