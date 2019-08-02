Kaitlyn’s Ex-Husband Makes Claim About Seth Rollins

While appearing on The Delray Misfits, personal trainer PJ Braun brought up his relationship with former WWE star Kaitlyn and what Seth Rollins allegedly did when the two were still married:

“I’ll tell you who I f***ing hate. I hate Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins was sending, while I was still married, I’ll call her my ex-wife, naked pictures of himself getting out of the shower and s—. I saw it one day. It caused a huge fight between me and her. She was like, ‘That’s just who he is. He’s a flirty guy.’ He even got in trouble for having his dick out on Twitter or something like that. I’m like, ‘He knows that you are married. What the f— is going on?’ … If I ever got my hands on him I would have ripped his f—ing arms off. He’s just a little p—-.”

The comments from the podcast start at 1:17:40 below: