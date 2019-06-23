Kane Addresses Fans That Are Negative About WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kane addressed fans that are negative about WWE and the reaction to Goldberg vs. Undertaker at Super Showdown.

“I think often people are too critical and should just enjoy the moment,’ Jacobs exclaimed. “That has been my thought for a long time. Unfortunately, as great as social media and our connectivity is, there is so much negativity. That really turns me off. I’m like ‘Gosh guys, if I wanted to go get yelled at, ‘I could go anywhere and get yelled at. Why would I want to go online and see that stuff?'”

“Bill knocked himself out,” said Jacobs regarding Undertaker vs. Goldberg. “You could see he was struggling to finish the match. You kind of have to take that into account. They went out there and did the best they could under those circumstances. If you asked Bill and Taker if they wanted to it again, they would say yeah. Instead of being critical about it people should say I never thought I would see that match happen.”