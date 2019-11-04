Karl Anderson’s Wife Doesn’t Want Him Going Back To Saudi Arabia

Karl Anderson’s wife Christine publicly expressed her resistance to the idea of Anderson traveling to Saudi Arabia again for a WWE event:
I dunno why this had to be proven in Saudi Arabia but please get the hell out of there and come home. The kids and I need you. Love you 🙏🏼❤️ your safety should always be a priority
— Tini (@Strawtini) November 2, 2019
2nd house!! Not a pool..but don’t ever go back AGAIN! We don’t need our daddy/papi/motherlover/absanderson/besttagteam etc. being held hostage while we’re at home worried to death ❤️
— Tini (@Strawtini) November 2, 2019