Kayla Braxton Takes A Shot At Critics Of WWE?

Kayla Braxton sent out a Tweet which some fans have interpreted as a shot at people that criticize WWE:
Ever start a movie and quickly realize how bad it is, but finish it anyway? I just did that. But here’s what I won’t do – call the movie out cuz I’d hate to insult people on something they created when I have zero knowledge or skill on movie making. Some of you should take a note
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 3, 2019
Oh look, another WWE "talent" who can't stomach the idea of herself being a part of a dying product so she projects her anger towards the remaining fans. Your boss is @VinceMcMahon, grow some stones and read him the riot act.
— Robi Robut (@RobiRobut) August 3, 2019
WWE created another bot. Cool.
— U bum! (@_2_legit) August 3, 2019
The Brax is doing typical wrestling people bullshit.
Can't handle any criticism themselves and use flawed logic like the "don't know if you don't do it" bullshit yet they complain about everything themselves with businesses they don't work in. See the hypocrisy?
— OTRSCentral (@OTRSCentral) August 3, 2019