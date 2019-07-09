Kofi Kingston Injured, Rhyno In Trouble With WWE?

– Kofi Kingston did not compete at the WWE live event on Monday in Glenn Falls, NY but did appear and revealed that he is dealing with an undisclosed injury. There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury. Kofi did compete on July 6th live event in Utica.

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com noted the following regarding Rhyno’s appearance under a mask at the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV:

“Spoke to a source in WWE who confirmed Rhyno’s WWE contract expires on July 17, but they said the company is unlikely to make an issue out of his masked appearance at Slammiversary over the weekend.”