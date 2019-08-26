Kurt Angle Comments On 2019 KOTR, Elias Talks About Edge

– During a recent Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle commented on the 2019 King of the Ring tournament:

“The winner of the King of the Ring will most likely be in the hunt for the World Title,” Angle said. “I’m not going to mention who needs to win it because every single athlete in the tournament will need to win it. If you look at previous winners, most of them conquered the WWE after they won the King of the Ring.”

– In an interview with ArgusLeader.com, Elias talked about this year’s Summerslam PPV and his segment with Edge:

“I was all over the place at Summer Slam and anytime I can get involved in anything, I’ll make the best of it and do what I can,” Elias said. “I was out there doing my performance and nobody in the world saw that Edge was coming out, myself included.

There’s a whole story to that’ll come out someday. But what a moment that was, the crowd began to go insane when he came out there. So that was really something to be a part of. Then later on of course as a special enforcer with Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. I did everything I could to stop Kevin Owens, but the guy just outsmarted everybody.”