Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Opponent Reveal and Three Matches Announced For RAW

Last Monday on Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that his in-ring career was winding down and that he would embark on a farewell tour leading to his final match at WrestleMania 35. WWE has announced that Angle will reveal his opponent this Monday on Raw.

Three matches are also set for Raw, which takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Finn Balor teams with a partner of his choosing against Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Dana Brooke challenges Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will also appear on Raw. WWE is teasing a confrontation between Lesnar and his WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins.