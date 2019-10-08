Latest Injury Updates On Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks

– As previously noted, Sasha Banks reportedly suffered an injury at the Hell in a Cell PPV. PWInsider.com is reporting that Sasha has a back injury but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
– It appears that the Bray Wyatt injury from Hell in a Cell was not serious. Wyatt did appear after this week’s RAW went off the air when he interrupted the dark match between Cesaro and The Miz.
The Fiend Bray Wyatt interrupts the dark match between The Miz and Cesaro. #RAW pic.twitter.com/MDR1UuWa5b
— Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 8, 2019