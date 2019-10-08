Latest Injury Updates On Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks

– As previously noted, Sasha Banks reportedly suffered an injury at the Hell in a Cell PPV. PWInsider.com is reporting that Sasha has a back injury but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

– It appears that the Bray Wyatt injury from Hell in a Cell was not serious. Wyatt did appear after this week’s RAW went off the air when he interrupted the dark match between Cesaro and The Miz.