Latest News On AEW’s TV Show, Adam Cole Praises NXT Fans

– As previously noted, it’s expected that AEW’s weekly television show will be airing on either Tuesday or Wednesday. While AEW had filed a trademark last year for Tuesday Night Dynamite, PWInsider.com is reporting that AEW filed a Wednesday Night Dynamite trademark on June 18th. The belief is that Wednesday nights would be better for AEW to avoid being preempted since TNT airs NBA games on Tuesday nights.

– In an interview with GuideLive.com, Adam Cole gave praise to NXT fans:

“I think at this point it’s safe to say that the TakeOver crowds are some of, if not the best crowds in all of pro wrestling. I think there’s two big factors: One, I think that the relationship that the wrestlers have with the fans, and the fans have with the wrestlers is something that you can’t really put a price on. A lot of these fans — we were just talking about me wrestling Johnny and knowing those guys for almost 10 years — a lot of these fans have followed all of our careers for our entire careers. So, when they see us get to this point, they’re just as excited for us as we are for ourselves. They feel like they’ve gone along on the journey with us. On top of that, the fans go into NXT: TakeOvers and they want the shows to be awesome. They know based on past experience that they’re going to get 100% effort and just a really exciting, innovative, hard-hitting pro wrestling show. So, they come in excited. Even before a lot of the matches even get started, they’re amped up, they’re fired up, and it creates this really cool atmosphere not just for them, but for us.”