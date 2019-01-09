Latest News On Chris Jericho’s Signing With All Elite Wrestling

As previously noted, Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at Tuesday’s All Elite Wrestling rally in Jacksonville, FL.

According to F4WOnline.com, it’s believed that Jericho’s deal with AEW is non-exclusive which means Jericho can still work with NJPW. NJPW reportedly wants Jericho back for another match, possibly against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Video footage of Jericho signing his AEW contract can be seen below.

Jericho’s AEW signing was trending on CNN’s “news and buzz” section.

Meanwhile, WWE moved Jericho to the Alumni section of WWE.com after Jericho made his AEW rally appearance. In addition to that, Jericho was edited out of the signature intro that opened this week’s Smackdown Live. Jericho had apparently been in talks with WWE about a return in recent weeks.