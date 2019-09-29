Latest News On Two Names Rumored To Join WWE or AEW

– As previously noted, WWE and AEW were reportedly interested in signing Ring of Honor star Matt Taven and his contract was set to expire on October 1st. However, it appears that Taven will be staying with ROH as he appeared at the Death Before Dishonor television taping last night and stated that he would not be leaving.

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the talk about MMA star Cain Velasquez possibly joining WWE or AEW:

“So Cain had a meeting with WWE. They’re talking with everyone essentially, New Japan, AEW, WWE. He’s still booked for AAA at the Forum show on October 13th as far as I know.”

“That’s another issues, his contract with UFC allows him to do pro wrestling in Mexico I guess because when he signed his contract he wanted to do pro wrestling, but there must be some hold-up as far as the United States market goes because October 5th there’s a show in San Jose at Mount Pleasant High […] Cain was going to do a meet and greet and Cain was gonna do a run-in, and this might have changed, but the last I heard UFC said no.”