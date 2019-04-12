Latest News Regarding AJ Styles’ Hip Injury

During his recent gaming stream, AJ Styles provided the following update on his hip injury:

“Any breaking news that comes out on AJ Styles I will let you know. I have a sprained SI joint so when you do that your muscles are there to protect and when they protect you get all — your hips get off sometimes and whatnot. Therefore you pinch nerve endings and you’re in a lot of pain.

So that’s what’s going on with me so nothing too severe. Just gotta get those muscles to ease up and treat a sprain like a sprain. Hopefully it won’t take too long to heal and I’ll be back in action soon.

You don’t know the degree of the sprain. So just giving you guys an update.”