Latest News Regarding Double or Nothing and All In 2

At the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, The Young Bucks confirmed that they would be defending the AAA tag team titles against the Lucha Brothers.

During an appearance, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were talking about returning to Chicago for possibly another Comic Con when an “All In 2” chant started. Matt Jackson responded with, “Let’s actually do what they’re saying, let’s do that instead.”

Omega added, “Okay, All In, you know what? A show very near and dear to my heart…I would like something to do with All In Part 2 – or whatever it is that we call it. So, heck, I don’t know, what do you say, guys? Let’s maybe do it again?”