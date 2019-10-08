Latest News Regarding WWE’s Plans For Brock Lesnar – Cain Velasquez

It appears that Cain Velasquez needs knee surgery which could prevent WWE from doing more than one match between Velasquez and Brock Lesnar. With the first match expected for Crown Jewel, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that a 2nd match for Wrestlemania seems less likely:

“They could do Cain [at WrestleMania vs Brock Lesnar] you know do a one and one, Cain gets the surgery and comes back, but if Cain gets the surgery I’m not sure he’s back — if he gets full reconstructive surgery on that knee… let’s say he gets it in November, he’s missing Mania for sure, not even a chance. Maybe he can get minor surgery and be back… maybe.”

Meltzer also discussed Lesnar’s creative control in WWE:

“Whether he’s a babyface or a heel, Brock’s only going so far for the team. Brock’s not gonna like… when it comes to Brock and Vince, people hate this, but when it comes to Brock and Vince — Brock is the one who calls the shots, not Vince and Brock can get away with anything and people hate hearing that. In the end, it’s still Vince’s company, but Brock isn’t doing anything that Brock doesn’t want to do. Every program, when he loses he wants to lose… every program, that’s just how it is you know it’s an interesting thing.”