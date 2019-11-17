Latest On Asuka’s Future With WWE, Ken Shamrock Talks About WWE

– As previously noted, there is talk that Kairi Sane could be leaving WWE when her contract expires in 2020. As far as Asuka goes, the belief is that she won’t be leaving WWE. Dave Meltzer noted the following about Asuka’s status:

“I’ve heard no rumblings whatsoever of Asuka leaving,” Meltzer said. “I’m under the impression she’s very happy in this country.”

There is speculation that Asuka could be getting a renewed singles push soon and will be facing Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble.

– In an interview with NYPost.com, Ken Shamrock commented on changes WWE needs to make:

“I think companies like Impact are creating an opportunity for people to work, be on TV and at the same time they have freedom to work other places if they want. I think all the other companies, except for WWF [WWE], is doing the same thing. I think if that doesn’t change, WWF [WWE] will be in the past because people, at least in my opinion, the future isn’t about wrestlers being locked into one company. They want to be able to have creative freedom to have an opportunity to wrestle overseas or wrestle other places without somebody telling them they can’t.”