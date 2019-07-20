Latest Statement From ROH Regarding Bully Ray Incident

As previously noted, a fan was recently involved in an confrontation with Bully Ray last month during an Ring of Honor show, and here is the latest statement from ROH:

“We have now concluded our internal investigation into the events that occurred in Portland on June 2nd and have taken appropriate actions with all parties involved. Our Code of Honor, which calls for sportsmanship, respect and honor in- and outside of the ring is a core value of this company and one we will continue to strive to uphold. To all of our loyal and dedicated fans, we apologize for the incident that transpired and we encourage all of our fans to continue attending our events. Furthermore, we promise to continue delivering the best wrestling and the best live experience on the planet. In adherence to Ring of Honor policy, we will not comment further on these matters.”