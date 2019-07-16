Latest Update On Jeff Hardy Arrest, WWE Star Has Knee Surgery

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Mickie James’ husband Nick Aldis noted on Twitter that she had successful knee surgery today:

– Regarding Jeff Hardy’s recent arrest for public intoxication, TMZ.com noted that Hardy “was passed out in a public stairwell and reeked of booze before cops arrested him Saturday.” Hardy had reportedly admitted to drinking vodka before police found him passed out in the stairwell.

With Hardy paying his fine, the matter is expected to be closed.

