Latest Update On Paul Heyman – Eric Bischoff And Triple H’s Reaction

PWInsider.com is reporting that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are already “officially on the job” with WWE as Executive Directors of RAW and Smackdown respectively. Bischoff is scheduled to be in attendance for this Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown. PWI added that “their contributions and ideas will be implemented over time, so do not expect any immediate overnight massive changes.”
Triple H publicly commented on the news with the following:
Two people who pushed our industry and @WWE forward over the last 25+ years. Great to have @HeymanHustle and @EBischoff working on #Raw and #SDLive. Welcome BACK to the team. https://t.co/e5gxEVgl8r
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 29, 2019