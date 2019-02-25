Major Names Backstage At WWE RAW

No one parties quite like Ric Flair and tonight on Raw, the 16-time World Champion celebrates his 70th birthday with Team Red.

Who’s on the guest list for this sure-to-be-memorable night, and what stylin’ and profilin’ surprises are in store?

Raw is at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and according to PWInsider.com, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sting, Shawn Michaels, and Ricky Steamboat are all backstage.

Bruce Prichard is backstage for his first day back with the WWE creative team. Paul Heyman is backstage as well, although he often goes to Raw to offer his input on storylines involving Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey storylines.

PWInsider also noted that Dana Warrior is backstage at Raw.