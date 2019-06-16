Match and Segment Set For SmackDown, Vince McMahon’s Message To Bayley

— Before Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler’s rematch for the WWE Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds, Ziggler will take on Xavier Woods on Tuesday’s go-home episode of SmackDown LIVE.

WWE has announced Ziggler vs. Woods for SmackDown LIVE, with the match stemming from Kingston vs. Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown. After Ziggler superkicked Woods outside the ring, Woods kicked Ziggler when the referee wasn’t looking. Kingston then hit Trouble in Paradise and pinned Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship.

Kingston is defending the WWE Championship against Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match at Stomping Grounds on June 23.

“A Moment of Bliss” segment has also been announced for SmackDown LIVE. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will be Alexa Bliss’ guest ahead of their title match at Stomping Grounds.

— Bayley celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. The SmackDown Women’s Champion turned 30 years old. Vince McMahon took to Twitter to send her a happy birthday message.

There are few who put smiles on faces quite like our SmackDown Women’s Champion and at the same time be a vicious competitor. Happy birthday, @itsBayleyWWE! pic.twitter.com/78wHtWbWkA — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 15, 2019

Bayley shares a birthday with NXT Superstar Cezar Bonani (33), former WWE Superstar Chuck Palumbo (48) and former WCW Superstar Scott Norton (58).