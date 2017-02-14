Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya in a Falls Count Anywhere match has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Ontario, California.

The match was made by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan after a backstage brawl between the two on tonight’s SmackDown, seen below. After feuding for the past few months, Nikki vs. Natalya at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended in a double count out.

WWE posted the following on next week’s match: