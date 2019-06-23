Matt Hardy and Wife Expecting Third Child: Is It A Boy Or Girl?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Matt Hardy revealed last Tuesday that he and wife Rebecca (aka Reby Hardy) are expecting their third child, joining sons Maxel and Wolfgang (better known to the WWE Universe as King Maxel and Lord Wolfgang). Hardy, however, didn’t know if they’re welcoming a son or daughter.

Hardy announced yesterday that they’re expecting a boy.

