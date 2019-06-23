Matt Hardy and Wife Expecting Third Child: Is It A Boy Or Girl?

Matt Hardy revealed last Tuesday that he and wife Rebecca (aka Reby Hardy) are expecting their third child, joining sons Maxel and Wolfgang (better known to the WWE Universe as King Maxel and Lord Wolfgang). Hardy, however, didn’t know if they’re welcoming a son or daughter.

Super excited to announce that a brand new Hardy debutng soon to join #HouseHardy. Will it be another Hardy Boy? Or will it be a Hardy Girl? What I do know is that it shall be absolutely WONDERFUL! pic.twitter.com/YWqSICIfnr — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 18, 2019

Hardy announced yesterday that they’re expecting a boy.