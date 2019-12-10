Matt Hardy Comments On WWE TV Losses, Randy Orton’s HOF Endorsement

– Matt Hardy responded to a fan’s comment about him continuing to lose on WWE television:

I know the slump & losses won’t last forever, my countdown to Arcadia has begun. I will show up & do my job. We’ll get past this together.

I’ve received so much love, support & sympathy tonight from the most vocal audience. Without you, there’s no me. THANK YOU ALL. https://t.co/UN3vj33Xmy

— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019