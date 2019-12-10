Matt Hardy Comments On WWE TV Losses, Randy Orton’s HOF Endorsement

– Matt Hardy responded to a fan’s comment about him continuing to lose on WWE television:
I know the slump & losses won’t last forever, my countdown to Arcadia has begun. I will show up & do my job. We’ll get past this together.
I’ve received so much love, support & sympathy tonight from the most vocal audience. Without you, there’s no me. THANK YOU ALL. https://t.co/UN3vj33Xmy
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019
– Randy Orton replied to a tweet from the WWE on FOX Twitter account with an endorsement of Ken Shamrock for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame:
#shamrock4HOF @ShamrockKen https://t.co/piRp0d18XX
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019