Mick Foley and The Blue Meanie React To The WWE Hell In A Cell Finish

As previously noted, the fan reaction to the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell match has been largely negative. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and former WWE star The Blue Meanie commented on the HIAC finish:
So maybe a #HIAC shouldn’t end in a DQ…but I do love the new layers the match added to #TheFiend character. @WWEBrayWyatt #HIAC https://t.co/broMpVCKzl
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 7, 2019
Looks like the wrestling world has sworn off watching the WWE ever EVER again until they watch the WWE again tomorrow night for Monday Night Raw LIVE on the USA Network 8pm eastern/7pm Central.#HellInACell #HIAC
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) October 7, 2019