Natalya Feels Another Evolution PPV Is Coming Soon

Natalya recently did an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com and here are the highlights.

If there will there be another WWE Evolution PPV: “I would love to have another Evolution. I definitely think it’s around the corner. WWE surprises us with a lot of great things that come unexpectedly, like the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble, the first-ever Women’s main event at WrestleMania and the first-ever Women’s match in Saudi Arabia. So I think there are some incredible opportunities coming up for the girls and I absolutely, 100 percent know for a fact that there is an Evolution 2 right around the corner.”

Getting the opportunity to perform at Crown Jewel: “I was very lucky that I got the opportunity. Anytime you get a big opportunity in the WWE, we’re selected for them. I couldn’t be more grateful for that, but at the same time, I know opportunities are earned and you have to really be trusted by upper management, trusted in the locker room and trusted in society. And that’s one of the reasons I have a great reputation because I treat people with respect and how I would want to be treated and I believe that together, we can make the world a better place.”

Reaction to her match with Lacey Evans: “Vince was extremely happy. We had a camera crew back there and I hugged Fit Finlay – the producer of the match – and I hugged my husband (TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd)… Lana was back there, we gave her a huge because she was the other girl on the show, Lacey and I hugged each other and it was just a really great moment where we felt we finally did it. I know that WWE fought really hard for this match. They fought really, really, really hard to make this match happen and as I said before: we were ready for it, WWE was ready for it, Saudi Arabia was ready for it and people all over the world were ready for it. And all of that readiness made all the difference.”