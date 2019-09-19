New Cruiserweight Title #1 Contender Revealed (Video)

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan to become the #1 contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Title. You can check out footage from the match below:
