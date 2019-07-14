New Universal Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract tonight at WWE Extreme Rules and defeated Seth Rollins to win the Universal Championship.
After teaming with Becky Lynch for a victory over Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in the main event, Rollins had little time to recover before Lesnar’s music hit.
Lesnar quickly entered the ring and hit a pair of German suplexes on Rollins. From there, the bell rang to officially signal his cash-in and he immediately delivered an F-5 to Rollins to put him away.
#BeastInTheBank has CASHED IN.@BrockLesnar is ONCE AGAIN your #UniversalChampion at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/Fihn8Vpbg2
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
It was a spoiler by @HeymanHustle after all. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/o7i6cuAmV4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
Universal Champion no more. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/vWdAaDvXDv
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
With the win, Lesnar rebounded from dropping the Universal Championship to Rollins at WrestleMania 35 and is now a seven-time world champion in WWE.