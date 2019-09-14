News On Ric Flair’s Future With WWE, AEW On-Location Shows?

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Ric Flair’s WWE contract is reportedly expiring at the end of the year. With the recent trademark battle over “The Man” moniker, Flair’s future with the company seems uncertain and he is currently booked for Chris Jericho’s cruise in January.

– Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding AEW possibly doing on-location editions of AEW on TNT in similar fashion to what WCW used to do:

“I’ve talked to Tony Khan and one of the ideas that he and I talked about was on-location shows. Like Nitro used to do. He’s a big fan of that and I’m a big fan of that. You don’t want it to look like every fricken Wednesday is exactly the same. You know like the Spring Break show and I don’t wanna say Mall Of America show — because I don’t know about that one, but those destination shows. I expect them to do that.”

It has been rumored in recent months that AEW will actually film an edition of the TNT show on Chris Jericho’s cruise ship in January.