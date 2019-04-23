News Regarding RAW Script, Backstage News On The Viking Raiders Creative Direction

– Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com commented on possible creative plans for the Viking Raiders involving the team’s Viking heritage:

“I was told that there are plans and I have to check on the timeline on this, but I was told there are plans to film Viking-related footage with the team at a Viking festival that is going on later this month. So we’re getting a full-on Viking for this sucker.”

– Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the script for this week’s WWE RAW: