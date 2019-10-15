News Regarding Several WWE Draft Picks and Paul Heyman’s Influence

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding some of the draft picks on Monday’s RAW:

“Okay, so Buddy Murphy — Paul Heyman is super, super high on Buddy Murphy. Like, I figured if he had input, probably more than anyone else. The guys I figured he’d get in were Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black and both of them ended up on RAW.”

It’s believed that several wrestlers who are considered great workers but are struggling to get over (Murphy, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, etc) were drafted to RAW so Paul Heyman can try and make something out of them.