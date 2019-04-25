Nia Jax To Undergo Knee Surgery, Injury Update On Tommaso Ciampa

— Nia Jax will undergo knee surgery on Thursday, according to fellow Raw Superstar Dana Brooke.

Jax first revealed April 12 that she will undergo surgery to repair ACL tears in both of her knees.

“Some of you may or may not know, but I will be out of action for a little while,” Jax wrote. “Unfortunately, I have been pushing through some pain over the last year due to injuries in my knees and I will be undergoing surgery to repair both of my ACLs. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me! Thank you!”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following about Nia Jax’s double knee surgery and return:

“The generous time table that I was told is that they are expecting her back maybe in a year based on the condition she’s in and all that. If she got really lucky Royal Rumble, maybe.”

Jax last wrestled on Sunday at WrestleMania 35, where she partnered with Tamina in a Fatal 4-Way Match against The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection, The IIconics, and Natalya and Beth Phoenix. The IIconics won the match to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

– Tommaso Ciampa posted the following update on Instagram regarding his recovery from neck surgery: