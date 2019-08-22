Nikki Bella Reflects On Her Breakup With John Cena

During her recent podcast, Nikki Bella discussed her breakup with John Cena:

“As far as how you get over a breakup, you really have to do the work on yourself. You really, truly, have to love yourself and every day dedicate something to you that is making you better. You also have to let yourself cry. That’s one thing my life coach helped me a lot with, because I still, you guys, get days when I cry about my breakup.”

“But we were together a long time, we had an amazing relationship and an amazing bond and a lot of love for each other… but, every day when I need to cry, I let myself cry, because crying is healing.”

“And so, when those tears come, I don’t try to hold them in, I find a quiet place and I cry. Also, on top of it, I meditate.”