NXT Star Puts Goldberg On Blast

NXT Star Matt Riddle posted a video on Twitter and said the following regarding Goldberg vs. The Undertaker:

”Goldberg, you lived up to the hype again. You’re absolutely the worst wrestler in the business, bro. That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact.”

Riddle recently noted that Goldberg blocked him Twitter. Riddle also sarcastically praised Goldberg’s knee bar during the match with Undertaker.