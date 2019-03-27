NYC Radio Station Reveals Final WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, NXT Star Recovering From Surgery

— It looks Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.
According to PWInsider.com, radio station, WHTZ 100.3 FM in New York City is airing a commercial promoting tickets to the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Beefcake is listed among the inductees.
Other inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 are D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac and the late Chyna), The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray), and The Hart Foundation (Bret “Hit Man” Hart and the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart).
— NXT wrestler Dan Matha hasn’t wrestled in recent months due to an undisclosed injury.
According to a tweet by Casey of Square Circle Sirens, Matha is recovering from surgery. Matha last wrestled on December 9, 2018.
Casey also noted that NXT wrestler Jaxson Ryker has a bad back. He last wrestled on March 13.
So in NXT
Chelsea Green, Tino Sabbeteli, Keith Lee, Tegan Nox, and Dakota Kai are injured.
Boa and Mars Wang are having visa issues.
— casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) March 23, 2019