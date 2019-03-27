NYC Radio Station Reveals Final WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, NXT Star Recovering From Surgery

— It looks Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

According to PWInsider.com, radio station, WHTZ 100.3 FM in New York City is airing a commercial promoting tickets to the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Beefcake is listed among the inductees.

Other inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 are D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac and the late Chyna), The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray), and The Hart Foundation (Bret “Hit Man” Hart and the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart).

— NXT wrestler Dan Matha hasn’t wrestled in recent months due to an undisclosed injury.

According to a tweet by Casey of Square Circle Sirens, Matha is recovering from surgery. Matha last wrestled on December 9, 2018.

Casey also noted that NXT wrestler Jaxson Ryker has a bad back. He last wrestled on March 13.