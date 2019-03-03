Paige and Fighting With My Family Star Address Body-Shaming

The UK-based Evening Standard newspaper wrote the following about the film Fighting With My Family and star Florence Pugh:

“Though Lowden’s performance is gorgeous, Pugh is the film’s main weapon. Hauntingly intense in The Falling and Lady Macbeth, the 23-year-old turns out to be an effortlessly nuanced comedian. With chunky thighs. Her character is based on real-world WWE Champion Paige, whose legs are significantly slimmer. How cool! So many actresses offer an idealised version of real women. Pugh is changing the ideal.”

Pugh and Paige responded to the review with the following commnents: