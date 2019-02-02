Paige Comments On What She Wants To Do Next

In an interview with SkySports.com, Paige commented on wanting to be a manager now that he run as Smackdown General Manager has ended:

“At this point, I don’t know. Should I put it out in the universe again? I wanna be a manager for somebody,” she stated. “I don’t know who but I would love to do that. If that’s not the case then, I don’t know, I just want to be part of the company. I love this company. I just like to talk a lot. I don’t know if I’m any good at it, but I’ll give it a try.”

Paige has not appeared on WWE television since her role as GM was dropped despite Shane McMahon indicating that Paige would still have a presence.