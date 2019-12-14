Paige Expresses Frustrations With WWE Women’s Division

While appearing on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Paige commented on the state of the WWE women’s division:

“I don’t understand why we don’t have another girl’s PPV (Evolution PPV). We had that one-off deal, like what the h*** is that about? Give us one every year what the f**k? That’s the whole purpose, we had a women’s evolution for a reason.”

Paige continued, “Let’s stop talking about the women’s evolution and actually just let the women do whatever they want. I just feel like a lot of the girls are being held back.”

Paige’s comments start around the 36:10 mark in the podcast.