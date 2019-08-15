Paige Provides Post-Surgery Update

Paige revealed on Monday that she would be undergoing additional neck surgery this week, which caused her to miss out on The Kabuki Warriors’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match on Raw. Though Asuka and Kairi Sane did not capture the titles, things are looking good for their manager, who thanked the WWE Universe for their support while giving some positive news on Wednesday night.

Thank you everyone for the kind words and msgs! Seriously means so much. Couldn’t thank my Dr and his team enough they treated all of us wonderfully. And big thank you to @BellaTwins @KathyColace and @itszacphoenix for stopping by & of course my babe @RonnieRadke ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6xMQdU7dN5 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 15, 2019

Thank you for everything!! We got treated like royalty!! My fave dr and team ever! ❤️ https://t.co/j0bKq45q4Q — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 14, 2019

Neck problems contributed to Paige’s premature retirement in April 2018. Her first surgery took place in September 2016, having gone on hiatus from television that June, and she wasn’t cleared to resume wrestling until September 2017. She mounted a comeback in November 2017, but this lasted little over a month as she sustained another neck injury during a tag team match on December 27, 2017. It was the last wrestling match of her career.

Paige broke the news of her neck surgery in a post last Thursday on Instagram. Paige said her first neck fusion “healed perfectly,” but she “developed another hernia above it” after her last wrestling match. Paige added that she has “the neck of a 60 year old.”